$0.08 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 7.4% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,315. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75, a PEG ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

