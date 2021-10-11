-$0.38 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

NGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.02.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $801,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

