$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,591. First Community has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

