$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,591. First Community has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.