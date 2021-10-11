$0.57 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 1,356,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,389. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

