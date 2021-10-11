$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

