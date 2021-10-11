$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 421.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 59,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

