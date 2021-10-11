-$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the lowest is ($1.85). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

