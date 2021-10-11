$1.87 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.80. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.