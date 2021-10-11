$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $429.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

