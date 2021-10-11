$10.70 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce sales of $10.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

