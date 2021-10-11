$161.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post sales of $161.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $134.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 459.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $514.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $863.12 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.