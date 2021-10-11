$164.13 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $164.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.84 million and the lowest is $151.70 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $643.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $698.96 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,557. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 513.51 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

