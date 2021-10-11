1,650 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of ADP opened at $206.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.59 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

