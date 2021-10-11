180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

