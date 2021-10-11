180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

