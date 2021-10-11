180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,442 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 627.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 193,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,885. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.