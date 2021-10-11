180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $140,826,010. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,595,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average of $270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

