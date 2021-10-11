18,550 Shares in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

