$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $22.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 billion and the lowest is $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $76.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.90 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 3,784,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.