$222.27 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce $222.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.44 million. Invacare reported sales of $211.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $888.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $881.70 million to $895.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $926.93 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $942.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 559,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

