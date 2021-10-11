2,226 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $91.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

