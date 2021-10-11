22,774 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 224,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

