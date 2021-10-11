24,909 Shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 319,397 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $358.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

