$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce $26.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 172,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,656. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

