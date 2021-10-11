$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce $26.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
ARCT traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 172,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,656. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.85.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.