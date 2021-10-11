27,310 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

