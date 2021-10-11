$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $17.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

