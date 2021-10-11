$3.31 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

