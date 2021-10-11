3,018 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,703,000 after buying an additional 130,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.16 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

