30,227 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

