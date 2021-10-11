319 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $442.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $301.44 and a 1-year high of $478.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

