328,661 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 328,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Nano Dimension accounts for 1.1% of Koch Industries Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,074 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,054,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 117,816 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,189. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.