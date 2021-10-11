3,300 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTMO opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

