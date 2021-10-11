359,524 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 359,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

