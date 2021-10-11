3,761 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $53.80 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

