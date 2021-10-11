$476.25 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $476.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.19 million and the highest is $492.25 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after buying an additional 328,215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,129. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.