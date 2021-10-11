$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $491.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $486.20 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 139,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

