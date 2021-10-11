$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $491.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $486.20 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 139,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.