$5.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce earnings per share of $5.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the lowest is $4.69. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $21.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $29.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $34.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $823.08.

Charter Communications stock traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $695.23. 895,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $772.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

