$53.55 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $53.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $76.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $221.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 195,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,771. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

