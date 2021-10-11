$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,710,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

