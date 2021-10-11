6,034 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $233.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.