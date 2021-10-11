65,559 Shares in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 827,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Qudian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 808,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 366,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,071,114 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Qudian by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 168,066 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QD opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $412.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

