$681.05 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $681.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.70 million and the lowest is $674.40 million. ManTech International posted sales of $636.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

