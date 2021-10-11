7,592 Shares in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,582,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,946,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,538. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

