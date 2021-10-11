$87.36 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $87.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

ADC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 310,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

