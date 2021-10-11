$873.09 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post sales of $873.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $881.71 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

OneMain stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. OneMain has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

