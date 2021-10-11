Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $325.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

