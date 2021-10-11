Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Tops $863,694.40 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $863,694.40 and approximately $343,077.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,213.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.21 or 0.06137006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.99 or 0.01038194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00093704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00473367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00336230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00309946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

