Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 451,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $808.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.