Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 451,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $808.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.