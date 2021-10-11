Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter.

FLMI stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

