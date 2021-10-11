Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEV shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightning eMotors Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

